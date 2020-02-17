How Often Should Young Women Want Sex?

Okay, so, you’re afraid something is wrong with you. You clicked this article because someone has shamed you for your sex drive. Maybe you’re obsessed with sex, you want it 3+ times a day and it improves your mood by a landslide. Or, maybe you’ve made your way over here because you could go months, maybe even years without the sweating and stickiness, and someone told you to “get checked out.” Maybe, just maybe, you’re in a relationship with a young woman and her libido confuses you and you’re trying to gather evidence to support your cause.

Let’s start here: You’re probably just fine. No -- you’re likely just fine. Your libido is most likely not cause for concern. Some people have big appetites; they want Taco Bell Cheesy Gordita Crunches every night (hi, me) and See’s Candies throughout the day (hi, me again). Some people love jogging at 6 AM and hitting the weight room at 6 PM the same day (hi, who are you and can you teach me your ways?). Sex is exactly the same. Some people really enjoy it while others would rather read a really good book. Know what else? Sometimes our personal preferences change. Sometimes I want to read fantasy novels and other times I need some brain food. Why does sex have to be different? It isn’t.

Because our culture is so sex-obsessed, we can drive ourselves mad with wondering about our libidos. You know what’s way more important? Are you giving consent? It’s not sex unless it’s consensual. Are you enjoying yourself in bed? If not, maybe this is why you don’t want to have sex and we can go over that a bit. Are you comfortable with how often you have sex? If you aren’t in the mood for sex but really wish you were, we can go over some mood enhancers, as well. The key here is to ask yourself if your sex drive is hindering your ability to enjoy life. Otherwise, stop worrying about it. You’re fine.

Let’s start with our gals who wake up thinking about sex, take some “me time” every day, and seek out a sexual partner regularly.