EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

About dey sex

By Anonymous June 12, 2020 - 9:56am
 
Me and my girlfriend did dry sex that time we had 4 layers of clothes between us is there any chances to get semen pass through clothes and she gets pregnancy??
Please tell me

SusanC
Supporter
Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

You are not having sex, you are making out and touching each other while fully clothed. This cannot get anyone pregnant. You need to have unprotected sex to get pregnant. There is nothing to be concerned about.
Best,
Susan

June 12, 2020 - 11:37am

