About dey sex

Improved5991 Health
Changed3728 Lives
Saved3515 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
Me and my girlfriend did dry sex that time we had 4 layers of clothes between us is there any chances to get semen pass through clothes and she gets pregnancy??
Please tell me
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
You are not having sex, you are making out and touching each other while fully clothed. This cannot get anyone pregnant. You need to have unprotected sex to get pregnant. There is nothing to be concerned about.June 12, 2020 - 11:37am
Best,
Susan
This Comment