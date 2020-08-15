Am I pregnant?

Hi there, so on Monday night around 10 my boyfriend and I got a little carried away and he dry humped my lower stomach and a couple of minutes later we had realized that he came on me and it was on my lower stomach. We both had underwear on but he seeped though. We both checked my underwear after he had wiped the cum off of my lower stomach and it was just on the top of the underwear from what we saw. I’m not on birth control and I absolutely am freaked out because I’m a virgin and I want to wait to have kids until we are married can you please help me? I’m just scared that at some point somehow something could have slipped on me and gotten me pregnant. He saw how freaked out I was and went out and got me the plan b pill and I took that around 1:40 early that Tuesday morning.
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello, Anon! Thank you for writing.
There was no need to take Plan B. A woman cannot get pregnant unless she has unprotected sex with ejaculation that enters the vagina. She would also have to be ovulating. So, pregnancy cannot occur from the scenario you describe.
Make sure you read the information that came with the emergency contraception so you know what to expect. There can be various side effects, including a late or missed period.
best,
Helena
This Comment