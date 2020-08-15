Am I pregnant?

Hi there, so on Monday night around 10 my boyfriend and I got a little carried away and he dry humped my lower stomach and a couple of minutes later we had realized that he came on me and it was on my lower stomach. We both had underwear on but he seeped though. We both checked my underwear after he had wiped the cum off of my lower stomach and it was just on the top of the underwear from what we saw. I’m not on birth control and I absolutely am freaked out because I’m a virgin and I want to wait to have kids until we are married can you please help me? I’m just scared that at some point somehow something could have slipped on me and gotten me pregnant. He saw how freaked out I was and went out and got me the plan b pill and I took that around 1:40 early that Tuesday morning.