any risk?

By Anonymous June 25, 2020 - 4:20pm
 
hi me and my bf were together and he started fingering me and after that he got done he cleaned up himself after some time we went to the beach i wore tights and no underwear Later on after he fingered me again and then i gave him a hand job i wiled my hands with napkin and put sanitizer then took a clean napkin and cleaned my vagina since it was wet from the fingering before. Then i wore my underwear and thats it git home washed hands took a shower. Is there any risk of pregnancy.. I believe no right?

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

You are correct -there is no risk. To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected intercourse and be ovulating at the same time. There is no risk due to the activities you engaged in.

Best,
Susan

June 25, 2020 - 5:32pm

