hi me and my bf were together and he started fingering me and after that he got done he cleaned up himself after some time we went to the beach i wore tights and no underwear Later on after he fingered me again and then i gave him a hand job i wiled my hands with napkin and put sanitizer then took a clean napkin and cleaned my vagina since it was wet from the fingering before. Then i wore my underwear and thats it git home washed hands took a shower. Is there any risk of pregnancy.. I believe no right?
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
You are correct -there is no risk. To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected intercourse and be ovulating at the same time. There is no risk due to the activities you engaged in.
Best,June 25, 2020 - 5:32pm
Susan
