Can coming off pill and still using condom increase chance of pregnancy

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Hi how’re you so me and my boyfriend of 2 years broke up and I can off the pill for 2 weeks ...I’m not gonna start it again till my next period ends cause I keep forgetting ...but me and this boy had sex a few days ago and he wore a condom and he didn’t cum...I wasn’t on the pill at this time as I stopped it about a week before this ...what do you think I should do?... does it increase chances of pregnancy ?? Thank you

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.