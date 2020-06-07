Can coming off pill and still using condom increase chance of pregnancy

Hi how’re you so me and my boyfriend of 2 years broke up and I can off the pill for 2 weeks ...I’m not gonna start it again till my next period ends cause I keep forgetting ...but me and this boy had sex a few days ago and he wore a condom and he didn’t cum...I wasn’t on the pill at this time as I stopped it about a week before this ...what do you think I should do?... does it increase chances of pregnancy ?? Thank you
Hello, Sarah29.
Thank you for writing.
A woman would have to be ovulating and engage in unprotected sexual intercourse with ejaculation to become pregnant. If your partner used protection and didn't ejaculate, I don't see that you need to do anything in this instance.
When used properly, condoms are about 98% effective. That percent decreases when condoms are not used correctly every time.
best,
HelenaJune 7, 2020 - 7:04pm
