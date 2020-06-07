Facebook Pixel
Sarah29
Q: 

Can coming off pill and still using condom increase chance of pregnancy

By June 7, 2020 - 6:26pm
 
Rate This

Hi how’re you so me and my boyfriend of 2 years broke up and I can off the pill for 2 weeks ...I’m not gonna start it again till my next period ends cause I keep forgetting ...but me and this boy had sex a few days ago and he wore a condom and he didn’t cum...I wasn’t on the pill at this time as I stopped it about a week before this ...what do you think I should do?... does it increase chances of pregnancy ?? Thank you

Add a Comment1 Comments

Helena
Empowered
Guide

Hello, Sarah29.

Thank you for writing.

A woman would have to be ovulating and engage in unprotected sexual intercourse with ejaculation to become pregnant. If your partner used protection and didn't ejaculate, I don't see that you need to do anything in this instance.

When used properly, condoms are about 98% effective. That percent decreases when condoms are not used correctly every time.

best,

Helena

June 7, 2020 - 7:04pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Sex 101

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!