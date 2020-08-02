Facebook Pixel
Can I be pregnant?

By Anonymous August 2, 2020 - 12:46am
 
Hello. I just need help, June 7, 2020 my bf and I were making out for the first time and he came through hand job and pee right after. After a few hours we decided to play a little bit more by rubbing each other's genitals and he tried to put it in for the first time. he was inside (but just like half of it) for like quick minute and then pulled it out. he didn't came or anything. And then June 17, 2020 I had my period normal 5 days and heavy. And then a week before my next period I was very dizzy and nauseous like whole day long and it lasted for a week. And the my period came July 21, 2020. And i was confused because it only lasted 3 days which never happened before. It was kinda light on the first day but heavy on day 2 and day 3 then it just stopped completely no brown residues or something. My pad was completely clean on the night of day 3. And then a week after that I'm experiencing lower back pain and menstrual like cramps and mild dizziness. Can I still be pregnant considering I had my periods twice? Thank you for answering.

Hello, Anon.  Thank you for posting.

You had your period, so I'm not sure why you think you are pregnant. If you need more proof, a pregnancy test will ease your mind.  Even if your boyfriend did not ejaculate, what you are doing is not safe as accidents can easily happen. A condom should used every time there is genital to genital contact if pregnancy is a concern for you.

best,

Helena

