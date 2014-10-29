Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Can I get pregnant from this scenario?

By Anonymous May 27, 2020 - 1:42am
 
Me and my boyfriend were fooling around and he came on my hand, I had clothes on. It is the first day of my period when we did it and I was wearing a tampon. He sperm on my hand I wiped off on a tissue and I used hand gel on my hands twice. I didnt touch my vagina for 3 hours afterwards.
He was also touching my vulva but he had no sperm on his fingers.
So can I get pregnant?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

No, you cannot get pregnant - you were wearing clothes and on your period with a tampon in!

To get pregnant you must have unprotected sex and be ovulating.

Best,
Susan

May 27, 2020 - 11:11am

