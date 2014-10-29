Can I get pregnant from this scenario?

Me and my boyfriend were fooling around and he came on my hand, I had clothes on. It is the first day of my period when we did it and I was wearing a tampon. He sperm on my hand I wiped off on a tissue and I used hand gel on my hands twice. I didnt touch my vagina for 3 hours afterwards.
He was also touching my vulva but he had no sperm on his fingers.
So can I get pregnant?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
No, you cannot get pregnant - you were wearing clothes and on your period with a tampon in!
To get pregnant you must have unprotected sex and be ovulating.
Best,May 27, 2020 - 11:11am
Susan
This Comment