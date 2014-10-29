Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

could i be pregnant

By Anonymous July 1, 2020 - 9:03pm
 
I have never had intercourse but have had oral sex. My boyfriend fingered me and then I gave him oral sex. some cum got on my hand but I wiped it off with a napkin. I don't think I touched my vagina again before washing my hands but may have touched my clit. could I be pregnant????

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected sex during her ovulation period.  We can't tell anyone whether they will or will not get pregnant but ejaculate wiped from a hand with possible touching is not remotely likely to end in pregnancy. 

Best,

Susan

July 2, 2020 - 7:15am

Tags:

Sex 101

