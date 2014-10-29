Improved6000 Health
Changed3729 Lives
Saved3516 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
I have never had intercourse but have had oral sex. My boyfriend fingered me and then I gave him oral sex. some cum got on my hand but I wiped it off with a napkin. I don't think I touched my vagina again before washing my hands but may have touched my clit. could I be pregnant????
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected sex during her ovulation period. We can't tell anyone whether they will or will not get pregnant but ejaculate wiped from a hand with possible touching is not remotely likely to end in pregnancy.
Best,
SusanJuly 2, 2020 - 7:15am
This Comment