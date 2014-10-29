Do I need a morning after pill?

Hi empowher community, I'm really very concerned and would appreciate any response about my situation as soon as possible!

Today I had unprotected sex with a STI checked partner, who has had many safe experiences with unprotected sex with a previous partner. He pulled out before being anywhere close to ejaculation, without any pre-ejaculate. At the time I was comfortable with the situation, but am now worrying if I need to take any post-sex contraceptive measures.

I am currently a few days past my fertile window of ovulation, yet my cycles do vary by a few days monthly.

I would really appreciate any advice as soon as possible, this is my first time having unprotected sex and I am really worried, thanks in advance!