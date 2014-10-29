Do I need a morning after pill?

Hi empowher community, I'm really very concerned and would appreciate any response about my situation as soon as possible!
Today I had unprotected sex with a STI checked partner, who has had many safe experiences with unprotected sex with a previous partner. He pulled out before being anywhere close to ejaculation, without any pre-ejaculate. At the time I was comfortable with the situation, but am now worrying if I need to take any post-sex contraceptive measures.
I am currently a few days past my fertile window of ovulation, yet my cycles do vary by a few days monthly.
I would really appreciate any advice as soon as possible, this is my first time having unprotected sex and I am really worried, thanks in advance!
Hello Anon
Thank you for posting!
Just an FYI that a man in particular, cannot be fully STI checked, since there is no test for male HPV and it's the most common STI there is. While many men have no symptoms, they can still transmit the virus. If you have had the HPV vaccination, you are far less likely to get infected.
Regarding the pregnancy issue - it doesn't sound like there is any need to worry since you were likely post-ovulation and there was no kind of ejaculate. We can't assure anyone that a pregnancy can't occur but your risk sounds little to none.
Best,January 27, 2020 - 5:09pm
Susan
