Me and and my boyfriend we was making out dry humping he was not wearing his underwear and i was wearing mine he was moving his penis on my private area we orgasmed 3 times my period is 2 days late my breast are tender and my stomach hurts but i am not getting my period what could be the problem
Hello Samnotsam
Thank you for writing.
As long as no sperm was deposited on or inside the vaginal opening there should be no risk. Your underwear should provide enough of a barrier to protect you from pregnancy but in general, this isn't the best form of sex sex as accidents can happen. The use of a condom can prevent this.
Being two days late is not something to worry about just yet but a pregnancy test would be accurate by now so you will know for sure.
Best,
Susan
do u mean i might be pregnant ?i have consumption also i was i am so stressed
