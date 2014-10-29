This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Changed My Life

Vote Saved My Life Me and and my boyfriend we was making out dry humping he was not wearing his underwear and i was wearing mine he was moving his penis on my private area we orgasmed 3 times my period is 2 days late my breast are tender and my stomach hurts but i am not getting my period what could be the problem

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.