Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

fingering oral activities

By Anonymous December 9, 2019 - 11:41pm
 
Rate This

hi my bf fingered me and gave me oral then i gave him oral and he got done on a towel and then after we just laid down naked together after alotta time he started fingering me and giving oral again when he came back home then i also gave him oral in the end is there any risk i just finished my period im on day 9 of cycle. i washed hands with soap after these activities and he sanitized and washed hands also he NEVER put any sperm hands on my vagina.

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

You have asked us this question many times - unless sperm enters the vagina, a woman cannot get pregnant.
Best,
Susan

December 10, 2019 - 2:23pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Sex 101

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!