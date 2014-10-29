Had sexual intercourse and I’m on pill

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life Hello me and my boyfriend had sex and we have been using condoms even though I am on the pill...we had sex today and yesterday morning I had diarrea for about 3 hours but my pill was absorbed for about 8 hours before the diarrea...could this effect my pill or any chance of pregnancy thank you ..he only pre cummed in the condoms and he still pulled out when he had the condom on to cum

