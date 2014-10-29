Facebook Pixel
Louisetcos
Had sexual intercourse and I’m on pill

January 21, 2020 - 2:12pm
 
Hello me and my boyfriend had sex and we have been using condoms even though I am on the pill...we had sex today and yesterday morning I had diarrea for about 3 hours but my pill was absorbed for about 8 hours before the diarrea...could this effect my pill or any chance of pregnancy thank you ..he only pre cummed in the condoms and he still pulled out when he had the condom on to cum

SusanC
Hello Louisetocs

There should be no issue with absorption since the pill would be long digested over 8 hours. There is no additional risk regarding the condom use.

Susan

January 21, 2020 - 4:11pm

