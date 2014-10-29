Having sex in period

Improved6020 Health
I had sex with my boy friend on the second day of period..he had a condom worn.. is there a chance of pregnancy
Hello Anon!
Thanks for writing!
Nobody can say 100% that a person will or will not get pregnant. However, since it was on day 2 and you also used condoms, there is likely less than a half percent chance.
Best,
SusanOctober 29, 2020 - 3:11pm
