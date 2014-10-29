Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Having sex in period

By Anonymous October 29, 2020 - 9:24am
 
Rate This

I had sex with my boy friend on the second day of period..he had a condom worn.. is there a chance of pregnancy

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon! 

Thanks for writing! 

Nobody can say 100% that a person will or will not get pregnant. However, since it was on day 2 and you also used condoms, there is likely less than a half percent chance. 

Best,

Susan

October 29, 2020 - 3:11pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Sex 101

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!