How effective is using a condom plus pulling out?

Hi all, my boyfriend and I have been using this method for years now even during times I feel I’m ovulating. I just need to make sure if using this method correctly over and over again is effective? Does precum and cum stay trapped inside the condom? He always holds on the base when he pulls out to ejaculate to avoid it from spilling, all condoms we’ve used have no tear whatsoever. And when I feel too wet down there, I believe those are my fluids and I don’t want his fluids to come in contact with mine. Are we doing it safely and effectively? I just don’t want to worry about it too much. Thanks!