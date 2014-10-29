Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

i had unprotected sex the forth day of my period so am i save

By Anonymous February 11, 2020 - 6:49am
 
Rate This

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing!

We cannot tell someone with a full degree of certainty that they will or will not get pregnant. What we can say is that if you have a fairly regular cycle, give or take a couple of days, it's very, very unlikely that you will get pregnant on day 4 of your cycle. Day 1 is the first day of your period.

Best,
Susan

February 11, 2020 - 4:46pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Sex 101

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!