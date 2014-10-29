Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

I'Im 35 yld. Is there anything I can do to have more wet dreams

By Anonymous June 3, 2020 - 11:13pm
 
I'm single and just thinking about talking to a woman makes me feel anxiety but I'm tired of masturbating by my self.

SusanC
The title of your post is different to your question inside the post. If you are looking to meet women on a less stressful basis, try a dating site and meet for coffee during the day so there is less anxiety. Or you could try meetup groups like walking groups or book clubs, a church, or the gym. Having "wet dreams" is not something that can be controlled.

Susan

June 4, 2020 - 5:02am

