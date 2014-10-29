I'Im 35 yld. Is there anything I can do to have more wet dreams

Improved5991 Health
I'm single and just thinking about talking to a woman makes me feel anxiety but I'm tired of masturbating by my self.
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing.
The title of your post is different to your question inside the post. If you are looking to meet women on a less stressful basis, try a dating site and meet for coffee during the day so there is less anxiety. Or you could try meetup groups like walking groups or book clubs, a church, or the gym. Having "wet dreams" is not something that can be controlled.
Best,June 4, 2020 - 5:02am
Susan
This Comment