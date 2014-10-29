Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
my bf and i had sex and the previous day he had musterbated and the sex was unprotected can i get pregnant?

By Anonymous September 16, 2020 - 5:13am
 
SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Thank you for writing! 

A previous ejaculation the day before will not prevent a pregnancy (with ejaculation) the day after. If you are looking to prevent a pregnancy you will need to take emergency contraception. These pills are available without a prescription - your pharmacist can assist you. The faster you take it, the better it works. It needs to be taken within 5 days but it's maximum protection is the first 1-3 days. 

Best,

Susan

September 16, 2020 - 1:35pm

Sex 101

