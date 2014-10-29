my bf and i had sex and the previous day he had musterbated and the sex was unprotected can i get pregnant?

Improved6014 Health
Changed3737 Lives
Saved3522 Lives
0 lives impacted in the last 24 hrs Learn More
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!
A previous ejaculation the day before will not prevent a pregnancy (with ejaculation) the day after. If you are looking to prevent a pregnancy you will need to take emergency contraception. These pills are available without a prescription - your pharmacist can assist you. The faster you take it, the better it works. It needs to be taken within 5 days but it's maximum protection is the first 1-3 days.
Best,
SusanSeptember 16, 2020 - 1:35pm
This Comment