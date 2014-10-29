My periods are late

Improved5965 Health
I have due date of 18jan and my periods didnt came till now on 4th feb (i.e.my periods are 13_14 days late)
and I had sex last week on 30th jan and condom broke during sex so i had an emergency contraceptive pill sudden after sex.when would i expect my periods and withdrawal bleeding .
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello clarky
Thank you for writing.
Emergency contraception can and often does delay the menstrual cycle due to the large surge in hormones. It is 95% effective against pregnancy if taken with 24 hours of sex. There is no date you can expect it. When delayed by EC, it can take up to a month to get your period.
However, since your period was due on Jan 18th and you had sex on the 30th, it's a good idea to take a pregnancy test to rule it out. A test would be accurate by now. If negative, it may be another week or two before your period comes, due to taking emergency contraception. Take a test now, to rule out pregnancy.
Best,February 4, 2020 - 3:37pm
Susan
