Period late for 24 days

So my gf period is suppose to hit during 29th Dec 2019, and we actually went overseas on 22nd to 25th Dec 2019. And she did not have her period and were late for 24 days, we did some fingering, licking, and dry humping (did not cum during dry hump) on the first week and second week of Dec 2019. She is very worried till now, she is not experiencing any pregnancy symptoms and she did not have any spotting or something else. Is there a chance that she is pregnant?