Period late for 24 days

So my gf period is suppose to hit during 29th Dec 2019, and we actually went overseas on 22nd to 25th Dec 2019. And she did not have her period and were late for 24 days, we did some fingering, licking, and dry humping (did not cum during dry hump) on the first week and second week of Dec 2019. She is very worried till now, she is not experiencing any pregnancy symptoms and she did not have any spotting or something else. Is there a chance that she is pregnant?
Hello and thank you for writing.
You don't to go into the details of sexual activity if it doesn't pertain to pregnancy. As long as there was no ejaculation, there cannot be pregnancy. Travel can upset the cycle too. I notice you have posted several times about late periods so your girlfriend may have an irregular cycle. Some blood tests can let her know that.
A pregnancy test can confirm she is not pregnant.
Best,January 21, 2020 - 4:07pm
Susan
