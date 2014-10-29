Please give feedback

Hi my bf and I were together was giving me oral and fingering me after that he just sticked in his penis inside me like for 50 seconds or less and he got done outside of me on my stomach after he wiped all off of me and checked my vagina inside my hole any nothing went in me i also felt nothing going in me my expected period date is 5 days away. Is there risk? Thank you.
Hello Anon
Thank you for your question.
Most women ovulate (are fertile) mid-cyle - this is between day 10 and day 18-20. If your cycle is regular, it's very unusual to get pregnant 5-6 days before a period is due, even if you have unprotected sex with ejaculation.
In your case, as long as there was no ejaculation at all, there is no risk of pregnancy. This kind of unprotected sex, however, is not recommended. Accidents can happen and cycles can sometimes be unpredictable, even in women with very regular cycles.
In case you are still stressed, a pregnancy test taken over the weekend would be 99% accurate but your risk is little to none.
Best,January 31, 2020 - 1:25pm
Susan
