My last period ended November 10th and I was due for my period yesterday (December 4th ). I’ve had a copper IUD for 4 months and I had sex yesterday with my boyfriend twice. Before we had sex the second time, he peed, meaning he washed out the excess pre-ejaculate, and then we had sex again. We wore no condoms, and every time he pulled out and didn’t ejaculate in me. I know period sex might stop your period, but will it stop my period if I was due that day but it didn’t come? Will it come? I don’t think I’m pregnant because of my birth control but another factor that could add to it is that I got in a bad car accident November 21st and I know stress can stop your period. Yesterday and today I’ve been getting period cramps. Always in the back of my head I worry if I’m pregnant. Thank you