My last period ended November 10th and I was due for my period yesterday (December 4th ). I’ve had a copper IUD for 4 months and I had sex yesterday with my boyfriend twice. Before we had sex the second time, he peed, meaning he washed out the excess pre-ejaculate, and then we had sex again. We wore no condoms, and every time he pulled out and didn’t ejaculate in me. I know period sex might stop your period, but will it stop my period if I was due that day but it didn’t come? Will it come? I don’t think I’m pregnant because of my birth control but another factor that could add to it is that I got in a bad car accident November 21st and I know stress can stop your period. Yesterday and today I’ve been getting period cramps. Always in the back of my head I worry if I’m pregnant. Thank you
Hello Emmieyk
Your copper IUD will prevent pregnancy. You have said many times that you are always stressed about pregnancy so this is your anxiety acting up again. It might be a good idea to talk to someone about this.December 5, 2019 - 3:59pm
Susan
I talk to a therapist. Also my IUD could be broken inside me because of the Car accident where I was injured in my hips due to the seatbelt. Wouldn’t it hurt if my IUD was moved?December 5, 2019 - 7:51pm
It's likely that you would feel it but you should get a check up to make sure it's in place, if you have concerns.December 6, 2019 - 2:18pm
Susan
I have a therapist. Also i don’t know if the IUD could have moved in me due to the crash? I have seatbelt bruises and I was rear ended at 50mph but like if the IUD moved it would hurt and the only pain I feel is period painDecember 5, 2019 - 4:53pm
