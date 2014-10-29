Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
Q: 

Question

By Anonymous December 23, 2019 - 5:37pm
 
Rate This

Hi me and my bf had protected sex today he. put on a condom every time we did it three times new condom each time. Before all that He gave me oral and fingered me and then i gave him oral. We kissed also after that. During the first round of sex after he got done in the condom some came on his like under the stomach area like out of the base when he checked my vagina cleaned it dry nothing came inside me or anything but he cleaned my vagina with tissue paper and checked and looked inside kinda after all that other 2 rounds he pulled out a little earlier and again got done in condom. Also im On Day 22 I usually have 30-31 day cycle. so i have like 9 days till period. Is there any risk? I dont think so.. but i wanna make sure we used condom everytime.

Add a Comment1 Comments

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hi Anon!

You ask us this question every week - we have the same answer again - there is no risk of pregnancy!
Best,
Susan

December 23, 2019 - 6:20pm

This Comment

Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.
By submitting this form, you agree to EmpowHER's terms of service and privacy policy
Add a Comment

All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.

Tags:

Sex 101

Get Email Updates

Health Newsletter

Receive the latest and greatest in women's health and wellness from EmpowHER - for free!