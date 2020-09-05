Hi me and my bf were together he started off fingering me then we had sex he put on a condom it was with safety after he. checked nothing leaked or anything then after we washed hands and my vagina after some time he gave me oral and fingered me again then i gave him oral then we did round two with a condom safety again he checked the condom and everything then again we washed hands and cleaned up and I washed my vagina later on again some fingering and oral then round 3 with condom again he checked everything he didnt even ejaculate so i dont think there was even anything in the condom again we washed hands cleaned up and i washed my vagina just in case everytime after that he just fingered me and gave me oral and i gave him oral thats it. Is there any risk? We used protection (condom) everytime and washed hands after everytime and washed our genitals after every time just to be extra careful. thank you so much.