risk chances?

Hi today is my expected period date i didnt get my period yet so my bf had sex with me used condom everytime and checked after everything was in the condom last round he put condom but we ended up not doing it so he took his penis out of me he had condom on it was new clean condom nothing in it. thats it i cleaned my vagina with water after and tissue paper is there any risk during second round i noticed white dot on his skin by base he said it was from me since he hadnt gotten done yet that time. anyways is there risk? he checked condoms.
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Add a Comment1 Comments
Hello Anon
Thank you for writing!March 5, 2020 - 4:48pm
Since you used condoms correctly and checked them after, there would appear to be no risk. You are not even late quite yet. Even if you are a few days late, this is considered normal. Give yourself a few more days and if you don't have your period by next week, you can take a test. But I suspect your period will be along in the next couple of days.
Best,
Susan
This Comment