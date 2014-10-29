Hi im on day 8 of my cycle just finished my period. Today me and my bf had sex we had 5 rounds all with protection. Some rounds he pulled out with a condom. Some he didnt, either way he checked and I saw there was no leakage or anything. We washed hands and our privates. I gave him oral then we kissed and then he gave me oral and fingered me. Thats all we basically did. Between these acts we gave each other oral and fingered. Is there any risk?? Thankyou