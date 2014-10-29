is there any risk question

Improved5954 Health
Hi bf and me were together he fingered me and gave me oral then i gave him oral he got done on a towel. then after some time i gave him oral again. some sperm went in my mouth. thats all that happened is there any risk?
All user-generated information on this site is the opinion of its author only and is not a substitute for medical advice or treatment for any medical conditions. Members and guests are responsible for their own posts and the potential consequences of those posts detailed in our Terms of Service.
Hello Anon
Oral sex cannot get anyone pregnant - sperm would go through your digestive system, not your reproductive system.
Anon, I notice you ask us these questions very frequently. I would advise you to stop engaging in any kind of sexual activity until you know how sex works. You can look through our Sex 101 guide or borrow books from the library.November 18, 2019 - 3:22pm
Best,
Susan
