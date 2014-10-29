Facebook Pixel
EmpowHER Guest
is there any risk question

By Anonymous November 18, 2019 - 1:07pm
 
Hi bf and me were together he fingered me and gave me oral then i gave him oral he got done on a towel. then after some time i gave him oral again. some sperm went in my mouth. thats all that happened is there any risk?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Anon

Oral sex cannot get anyone pregnant - sperm would go through your digestive system, not your reproductive system.

Anon, I notice you ask us these questions very frequently. I would advise you to stop engaging in any kind of sexual activity until you know how sex works. You can look through our Sex 101 guide or borrow books from the library.
Best,
Susan

November 18, 2019 - 3:22pm

