is there a risk?

Hi me and bf were together he started by fingering me then gave me oral then after some time he got done on his stomach he cleaned up we washed our hands with soap everytime after. Then after some time he fingered me again then i gave him oral we washed up and cleaned again the sperm on my hands or his and on his stomach with soap i peed and washed my vagina thats all we did. No sex is there any risk? we washed hands with soap everytime before fingering