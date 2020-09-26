Virgin missed period

Hey, I’ve seen lots of these questions but just need some confirmation. I missed my period this month and I think last month. I’m scared I’m pregnant because I’ve had a few symptoms such as saw breasts and white discharge, although I also know they are symptoms of my period I am just really nervous. although I know I can’t be, because I am a virgin, I just can’t seem to accept it and keep thinking somehow sperm got into me. I am sure it’s late because of stress but I can’t convince myself fully. Thank you
Hello, Anon!
Thank you for your question, though you answered it for yourself in essence! If you have not had sexual intercourse with ejaculation, you are not pregnant. Pregnancy is based on biology. The slide-show below can help educate you about how sex and the human body works. I don't know your age, but it's not uncommon for teens and very young women to have some period irregularity. If you miss 3 periods in a row, check-in with your doctor.
Slide-show: http://www.empowher.com/pregnancy/content/am-i-pregnant-myths-and-facts-about-sex
best,
HelenaSeptember 26, 2020 - 12:18pm
