Virgin missed period

Vote Saved My Life Hey, I’ve seen lots of these questions but just need some confirmation. I missed my period this month and I think last month. I’m scared I’m pregnant because I’ve had a few symptoms such as saw breasts and white discharge, although I also know they are symptoms of my period I am just really nervous. although I know I can’t be, because I am a virgin, I just can’t seem to accept it and keep thinking somehow sperm got into me. I am sure it’s late because of stress but I can’t convince myself fully. Thank you

