What is this?

Emmieyk
By December 11, 2019 - 10:18pm
 
I was masturbating on my period. I have a copper IUD and I was masturbating with a hairbrush. On the top of the hairbrush there was a finger sized hole and after I took out the brush the hole had something in it. I am worried that it is possibly part of a baby, an ovary, but it may just be a blood clot. I looked around in it and it seems to have like veins? It has a fleshy color. Thank you.

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello Emmieyk!

We cannot say what this is, we cannot know. It's certainly not a baby, if you have an IUD in.

If it happens again and you are concerned, take it to your doctor for an evaluation.

Susan

December 12, 2019 - 1:30pm

Tags:

Sex 101

