What is this?

Vote Saved My Life I was masturbating on my period. I have a copper IUD and I was masturbating with a hairbrush. On the top of the hairbrush there was a finger sized hole and after I took out the brush the hole had something in it. I am worried that it is possibly part of a baby, an ovary, but it may just be a blood clot. I looked around in it and it seems to have like veins? It has a fleshy color. Thank you.

