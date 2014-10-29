What’s wrong with me?

This Article Vote Improved My Health 0

Vote Saved My Life My boyfriend claims he gets a sore whenever he goes down on me. However I’ve been to the doctor and have no STIs or STDs and have no reason to believe that I have since developed one. He is the only man I’ve been with in 2 years. Is something wrong with me?

