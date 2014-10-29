Facebook Pixel
yayajls
What’s wrong with me?

By December 15, 2019 - 9:20pm
 
My boyfriend claims he gets a sore whenever he goes down on me. However I’ve been to the doctor and have no STIs or STDs and have no reason to believe that I have since developed one. He is the only man I’ve been with in 2 years. Is something wrong with me?

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello yayajls

Thank you for writing.

We can't say what is going on. You say your boyfriend "claims" he gets a sore - so this may mean you don't believe him. Have you seen a sore? If not, then he may be be making up an excuse to not perform oral sex on you. We cannot tell you his reasons for that. But it does not sounds that the problem is you.
Best,
Susan

December 16, 2019 - 2:29pm

