Why do I have too much arousal fluid?

Hi all, I paused from having sex for 1 month because my period got lighter and I had to observe it. But anyway, I had sex again lately and I noticed I had too much arousal fluid. We did it safely as usual, we used a condom and he pulled out way before he ejaculated, there are no breakages and slippage whatsoever. Is it normal to have too much fluid more than usual? Are there more risks to infections and pregnancy despite doing it safely? Thanks and I highly appreciate your replies.
Thanks for this Helena! This has been the first time I’ve had this much fluid during sex and it was a lot easier and comfortable. So does that mean a wetter vagina helps the condom with its effectiveness? Preventing it from tearing and slipping off?December 9, 2019 - 2:22pm
Condoms are effective when used correctly. Arousal fluid makes no difference.
HelenaDecember 9, 2019 - 3:00pm
Hello, itssabrina97.
Thank you for your post.
Arousal fluid is produced when a woman is sexually stimulated, lubricating the vagina for comfortable intercourse. How turned on a person is during sex can vary. Some women produce more arousal fluid than others, it's nothing to be concerned about in regards to pregnancy or infection. Many women prefer that their vagina be “wetter” for easier penetration.
HelenaDecember 7, 2019 - 7:52pm
