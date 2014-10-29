Facebook Pixel
Lillyxx
Q: 

Wiped semen with tissues off our hands then sanitized our hands. He rubbed my vag with his hands after. Any preg risk?

By July 15, 2020 - 5:56pm
 
He didn’t finger me

SusanC
Supporter
HERWriter Guide

Hello and thank you for writing!

As long as any sperm was wiped off and hands were dry, there is no risk of pregnancy. To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected sex (intercourse)  and be ovulating.

Best,

Susan

July 15, 2020 - 6:12pm

