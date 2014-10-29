Wiped semen with tissues off our hands then sanitized our hands. He rubbed my vag with his hands after. Any preg risk?

Improved6002 Health
He didn’t finger me
Hello and thank you for writing!
As long as any sperm was wiped off and hands were dry, there is no risk of pregnancy. To get pregnant, a woman has to have unprotected sex (intercourse) and be ovulating.
Best,
SusanJuly 15, 2020 - 6:12pm
